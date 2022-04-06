Russia-Ukraine conflict Dialogue diplomacy are right answers to any disputes says EAM

Speaking at Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 06 reiterated that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict and suggested that the issue can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He urged countries to respect the international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States. He said, “What is India advocating in Ukraine? We are, first and foremost, strongly against the conflict. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day, age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes.”“This should be borne in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States. If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence,” said the EAM.