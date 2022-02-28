Russia cannot stop world from coming together to condemn its invasion of Ukraine: UK at UNSC

Barbara Woodward, Ambassador of United Kingdom (UK) to the UN, while addressing the Ukraine crisis on February 28 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, said that Russia cannot stop the world from coming together to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said, “The UK welcomes the result of this vote today. By voting in favour of convening an emergency special session of the UNGA on Ukraine tomorrow, the members of this council have laid bare Russia's diplomatic importance.” “Russia again was isolated in opposing this resolution. But it cannot stop the world from coming together to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. We urge all members of the UN to call for the immediate withdrawal of the Russian forces and end this war,” she added.