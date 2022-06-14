Ruhaab Lateef Mir revives traditional Kashmiri health drink ‘Shahi Sheera’

Inclined towards Kashmiri traditional food since childhood, Ruhaab Lateef Mir is on a mission to revive the traditional Kashmiri cuisines. She has revived decades old Kashmiri health drink ‘Shahi Sheera’ and served it in more than 100 weddings last year.