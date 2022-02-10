Ruckus over hijab is criminal conspiracy to misinform on uniform: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on February 09 said that Ruckus over hijab is a criminal conspiracy to misinform on the uniform. “Ruckus over hijab is a criminal conspiracy to misinform on the uniform. Every institution has its dress code, discipline, and decorum. People who are part of the 'India bashing brigade', defame India and Pakistan stands ready for ‘Jugalbandi’ with them,” said Naqvi. The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. Protests have erupted in several parts of Karnataka.