Ruckus In Delhi MCD House Again: AAP, BJP register complaint; standing committee election cancelled

The MCD House in Delhi witnessed chaos on Feb 24 again. This was after the results of the election to 6-member standing committee were announced. BJP and AAP members got unruly and resorted to punches, jostling each other .This was the third day of commotion in the House. The scuffle broke out after the MCD Mayor, Shelly Oberoi, declared one vote invalid in the election.