Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

RSS workers hold ‘Path Sanchalan’ in Ayodhya

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers held a ‘Path Sanchalan’ in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on April 24. Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was also present for the event.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.