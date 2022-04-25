हिंदी में पढ़ें
RSS workers hold ‘Path Sanchalan’ in Ayodhya
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers held a ‘Path Sanchalan’ in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on April 24. Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was also present for the event.
