RSS takes names of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel in view of elections: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 15 accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to use the names of Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi in view of elections. “They talk about 'Akhand Bharat' but Sardar Patel had banned RSS. RSS gave in writing to never participate in politics, and that they will only indulge in cultural programs. RSS is using Gandhi, Patel and Ambedkar. Neither Jan Sangh, now BJP, nor RSS ever believed in them. They only take their names in view of elections,” he said.