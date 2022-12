RSS-BJP weakening democracy, says Ashok Gehlot on Congress’ Foundation Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 28 hoist the Congress flag at the party headquarters in Jaipur on its 138th foundation day. While speaking to mediapersons, CM Gehlot fumed at BJP-RSS and said that they are weakening democracy. “Our fight is of ideology against RSS-BJP. They are weakening democracy, and people will not tolerate it. After 50 years, a Dalit has become the president of our party,” he added.