RSS BJP should clarify Owaisi on Nishad Party chief’s remarks on Lord Ram

Speaking on Nishad Party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad’s statement on Lord Ram, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 08 asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP to issue a statement. “RSS' chief Mohan Bhagwat who is an expert in DNA should clarify the Nishad Party chief's reported statement. BJP and RSS' prominent leaders should speak on this,” said Asaduddin Owaisi during a press conference.