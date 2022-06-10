RS Polls Karnataka has benefitted from Nirmala Sitharaman’s leadership says Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan referring to the biennial Rajya Sabha Elections being held on June 10, said that Karnataka has benefitted from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s leadership. The BJP has fielded Nirmala Sitharaman for the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. Addressing media persons, Ashwath Narayan said,” I am sure that all our 3 candidates are going to get elected. Even Siddaramaiah will think 2-3 times before voting for Congress, I think he will also vote for BJP. Anybody with value for democratic principles will never vote for Congress and JD(S).”“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a leader of statesmanship. It is our honour to have such a political leader with no corruption background. Karnataka has benefitted because of her leadership,” he added.