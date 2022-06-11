RS Polls: Congress’ victory is defeat of powers bent to buy Rajasthan’s self-respect, says Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala after winning the Rajya Sabha election on June 10 said that the party’s victory in Rajasthan is defeat of those powers who wanted to buy the state’s self-respect in vote market. “This is the defeat of those powers who wanted to buy Rajasthan's self-respect in vote market, disrupt current state govt, run a bulldozer on democracy. Money and muscle power, income tax, ED, black money lost.