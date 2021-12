RS MPs suspension: Opposition floor leaders meet to discuss strategy for further agitation

Floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament held a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on December 14 to discuss strategy for further agitation. It is to press for the demand of revoking suspension of 12 MPs. The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.