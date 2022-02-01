Rs 76,000 cr allocated for development of northeast in Budget 2022: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy on February 01 said that Rs 76,000 crore allocated for development of northeast in Budget 2022. He said, “It's a progressive Budget. Our Government is concentrating on infrastructure, employment generation, future development. Good allocation made for the northeast, its culture and tourism.” He further added, “Around Rs 68,000 cr more than the last year allocated this year for development of northeast - Rs 76,000 cr allocated in Budget 2022. Provisions made for road connectivity, air connectivity, train connectivity, employment generation in the northeast.”