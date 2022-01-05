Rs 200 fine imposed for not wearing masks in public places: MP Minister

As Madhya Pradesh reported a total of 594 positive cases in the last 24 hours, Rs 200 fine imposed for not wearing masks in public places, informed State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on January 05. “594 positive cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 1,544. We have decided to impose a fine of Rs 200 for those not wearing face masks in public places,” he added.