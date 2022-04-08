Rs 200 crore allotted to Gramin Vikas Board for rural development Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

While addressing a Press Conference on April 09, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government has constituted a 'Gramin Vikas Board' for the development of Delhi's rural region and informed that special camp will set up on May 11, 12 to speed up developmental work. “Delhi government has constituted a 'Gramin Vikas Board' for the development of Delhi's rural region; this time a budget of Rs 200 crore has been allotted for the board. A special plan has been made with officials regarding the speeding up of its projects,” he said. The minister also said, “In the last meeting last year, 826 projects of the board were approved. Till May 6, the primary documents of these projects will be scrutinized. On May 11 & 12, we'll put a village development special camp with all departments at the Secretariat to speed up development work.”