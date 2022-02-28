Rs 1 lakh crore to be allocated to states for development of multimodal infrastructure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, while speaking at a webinar on PM Gati Shakti, informed that the Government has decided to allocate Rs 1 lakh crore towards strengthening cooperative federalism. “Infrastructure is the biggest multiplier effect of investment. This also boosts the economic productivity of all other sectors. To strengthen cooperative federalism, the Government has decided to help the state governments with an allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore. State governments can use this to develop multimodal infrastructure,” he said.