RRB-NTPC exam row: RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan, protestors stage protest in wake of ‘Bihar Bandh’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Mahua Dr Mukesh Raushan staged a protest along with his supporters as part of ‘Bihar Bandh’ at Ramashish Chowk in Haijpur on January 28. The minister openly supported the students protesting against the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) inaccurate exam results that were out on January 15. The students allege discrepancies in exam results. They have opposed a decision by the Railways to hold the exam in two stages, claiming that the second stage is unfair to those who have cleared the first stage. Protesters also blocked roads in Patna in support of the bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results.