RRB-NTPC exam row: Group-D to have one exam, no need to protest, says Sushil Modi

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Modi on January 28 said that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that Group-D will have one exam instead of two. He said, “Yesterday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured me that Group-D will have one exam instead of two and 3.5 lakh additional results of NTPC exam will be declared on the basis of one student-one result. So there is no need to protest.” He further added, “If there are any other demands, then students can raise them before the committee set up by the Railways. So I request students to not get influenced by anyone for doing protest.”