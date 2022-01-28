RRB-NTPC exam row: 4 held for pelting stones, vandalism in Patna

As many as four people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna, Bihar for staging a protest against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results, said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on January 27. “4 people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal on January 24. During the inquiry, 6 coaching institute teachers were named for provoking them. We've taken cognizance of some viral videos for probe,” the DM added. The students are protesting against the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) inaccurate exam results that were out on January 15. They have opposed a decision by the Railways to hold the exam in two stages, claiming that the second stage is unfair to those who have cleared the first stage.