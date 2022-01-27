RPN Singh’s exit doesn’t make a difference: Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur

A day after former Congress leader RPN Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur said that RPN Singh’s absence doesn’t make a difference in the party. “RPN Singh was Jharkhand's in-charge. BK Hariprasad was there before him. Many people have left and have been removed from the party, that doesn't make a difference. All leaders execute the orders of high command. RPN did his work, there's no issue,” Rajesh Thakur said.