RPI-(A) will support BJP in Goa Polls: Ramdas Athawale

Republican Party of India (A) President Dr Ramdas Athawale on February 09 expressed his party’s support to BJP in upcoming Goa Assembly Polls.While speaking to ANI, he said, “BJP is sure to come in Goa. Unemployed people got employment, people's accounts were opened under Jan Dhan Yojana, people got pucca houses. Republican Party of India has not fielded a single candidate; we are supporting BJP on all 40 seats in Goa.”