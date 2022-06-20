RPF IG appeals to protesting students not to get misled by anti-social elements in Gorakhpur

Amid calls for Bharat Bandh over Agnipath scheme on June 20, RPF IG Tarique Ahmad appealed to the students not to get misled by anti-social elements. “We have made full arrangements. veryone including GRP, RPF, civil police have been deployed. I appeal to the students not to get misled by anti-social elements. Timely announcements being made, and there is help desk for the public. They can get all the information at the help desk,” said Tarique Ahmad.