Royal Australian Navy’s MH 60R Helo undertakes cross deck operations from INS Shivalik

MH 60R Helo of HMAS Arunta, Royal Australian Navy undertook cross deck operations from INS Shivalik during the sea phase of Exercise MILAN 2022 in Bay of Bengal on March 03. 26 ships, 21 aircraft, and a submarine are participating in the Multilateral Naval Exercise. The Sea Phase of MILAN 2022 is scheduled till March 04 and includes advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations.