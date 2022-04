Roopa Ganguly draws parallel with ‘Draupadi Chirharan’ to raise atrocities against women in WB

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Roopa Ganguly on April 13 got emotional and spoke about the ‘atrocities against women in West Bengal’ while drawing a parallel with character of Draupadi from Mahabharat. She said that she would constantly cry over ‘Draupadi Chirharan’ sequence.