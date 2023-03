Rolls-Royce plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon, receives £2.9 million in funding

Rolls-Royce is planning to build a nuclear reactor for the Moon. British luxury carmaker has received funding from the UK Space Agency to develop a nuclear reactor that could serve as a long-term energy source for lunar bases. The UK Space Agency has given Rolls-Royce a fresh 2.9 Million Pounds to construct the reactor, following a 249,000 Pounds study last year.