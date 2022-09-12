Role of logistics crucial in Defence sector, says Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Indian Army on September 12 organised a seminar ‘Samanjasya se Shakti: Indian Army Logistics Seminar 2022’ in Delhi. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande were in attendance at the event.Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the gathering and said, “Logistics is a significant component of the domestic and international economy. Today India is the 5th largest economy in the world and we are moving towards a 5 trillion economy. Logistics review and reforms needed today as per 21st century.”“The role of logistics in the defence sector is also very important. Jointness between the three services is a major dimension in the policy changes that have taken place in the Defence Ministry in the last three years,” he added.