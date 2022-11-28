Role of INA not got fullest recognition S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 27 called INA an important part of Indian history which has not got due recognition. EAM was in Imphal, Manipur to attend the ongoing 11th edition of the Sangai Festival. During the visit, Jaishankar visited the Japanese War Memorial in Imphal and recounted the importance of Indian National Army (INA) in Indian history.