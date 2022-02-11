Role of Anganbari Centres important in preparing excellent human resources: CM Gehlot

In the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an MoU was signed between the Rajasthan government and the Anil Agarwal Foundation of Vendanta Group to develop 25,000 Anganbari Centres as Nand Ghar in the State. Women and Child Development Principal Secretary, Shreya Guha on behalf of the State Government and Nand Ghar Chief Executive Officer signed the MoU. The Foundation will spend Rs 750 crore to develop 25,000 Nand Ghars. On the occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that children are the future of the country, whom we can prepare as excellent human resources by giving them better nutrition, good education and values. Anganbari Centres of the State can play an important role in this direction. “Our goal is to develop all Anganbari Centres of the State as Nand Ghars with all the basic facilities,” he said. The CM expressed that developing Anganbari Centres as Nand Ghars is a big step. This will further help in reducing the maternal and infant mortality rate. He said that the State Government is constantly strengthening the mother and child health services in the State, as the result now around 95 per cent of deliveries are taking place in institutions.