Robust road infrastructure developed in 7 districts: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Lauding the road network system and its development in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 22 in Raipur, said that the roads and connectivity have been properly laid in all the 7 districts in the state. “A network of roads has been laid in Bastar by spending crores of rupees. Several bridges were made. Our government is also providing them electricity. Roads have been properly made in all the 7 districts,” the CM said.