“Roads important from strategic point of view…” Rajnath Singh underlines BRO’s role near Tawang

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 03 underlined the role of BRO by saying that roads are significant from the strategic point of view. He said, “Our government under the leadership of PM Modi is working on developing better & smooth commuting facilities for the people in the country, especially in North-East areas. These roads are significant from the strategic point of view too.”