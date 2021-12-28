Roads bridges by BRO fulfils PM Modi’s vision of self-reliant India Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually attended inauguration program of 27 projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, “Today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 24 bridges and 3 roads constructed by BRO. This reflects the new India and fulfils PM Modi’s vision of self-reliant India.”