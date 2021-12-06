RLD, SP to hold joint rally in Uttar Pradesh

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold joint rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 07. RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary said that they (Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary) will be sharing a political stage for the first time after Lok Sabha polls as “double-engine government of BJP failed in Uttar Pradesh.” “We will be sharing a political stage for the first time after Lok Sabha polls and before Vidhan Sabha polls. People want to see a better option. In the current situation, there is a failed 'double-engine' government. People are opposing it,” he added. “Workers are happy that an alliance has almost been announced - when I met Akhilesh Yadav, it sent a message. We have a tradition that decisions aren't taken behind closed doors, discussions are held in the public. We'll give all our messages on 7th December,” Chaudhary added.