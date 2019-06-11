{"id":"2759658","source":"DNA","title":"RJD workers celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 72nd birthday in Ranchi ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers celebrated 72nd birthday of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today. Party workers cut cake to celebrate Lalu’s birthday. Lalu Yadav is serving jail term for his involvement in the fodder-scam, and is undergoing treatment at (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) RIMS hospital. ","summary":"Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers celebrated 72nd birthday of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today. Party workers cut cake to celebrate Lalu’s birthday. Lalu Yadav is serving jail term for his involvement in the fodder-scam, and is undergoing treatment at (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) RIMS hospital. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-rjd-workers-celebrate-lalu-prasad-yadav-s-72nd-birthday-in-ranchi-2759658","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/835014-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/110638.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560260402","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 07:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 07:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759658"}