RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismisses speculations of realignment with Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on May 26 dismissed the speculations of realignment with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav, on being asked if RJD will form government in the state if Nitish Kumar wins, said, “This is all imaginary. When I went to Delhi to meet PM Modi, it was my initiative and not of CM Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I was forging an alliance with BJP?” Speculations were high after the leaders of both parties were seen together during the Iftar party.