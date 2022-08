RJD leader Sunil Singh gets furious at CBI officers amid raid in Patna

CBI conducted raids at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna on August 24. Sunil Singh alleged that raids are being carried out intentionally. "It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," said Sunil Singh. Supporters of Sunil Singh protested against CBI raids outside his residence.