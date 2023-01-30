Rithik who paints with his leg dreams to become a professional artist

Rithik, a physically challenged artist, paints with his leg. He has a dream to become a professional artist. Rithik joined an association KPCT Foundation around 4 years back to achieve his goal. KPCT Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that supports people with physical and mental disabilities. It trains them to develop a career in fine arts. This NGO supports around 42 artists across India.