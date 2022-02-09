Risks after treatment for cervical neoplasia declined over time: study

WHO (World Health Organization) stated that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604 000 new cases and 342 000 deaths in 2020. The treatment of serious prodromal cervical cancer, CIN3, can cause problems during later pregnancy amongst women of fertile age. A new registry study showed a higher risk of several adverse pregnancy outcomes after such treatment, but the risks have declined over time and the increased risk of infant death no longer exists. The study, from Karolinska Institute, which included a large number of births in Sweden over a 46-year period, was published in 'The Annals of Internal Medicine'. Their results showed that the treatment of high-grade dysplasia entails a higher risk of preterm and very preterm delivery, intrauterine infection, neonatal sepsis and early infant death. According to the researchers, this suggested that pregnancies after treatment of CIN3 should be managed as high-risk pregnancies to reduce the risk of adverse outcomes.