Rioters, mafias fielded by Samajwadi Party from first to fourth phases of elections: Anurag Thakur

As the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls is underway, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Anurag Thakur attacked Samajwadi Party by saying that their list of candidates included rioters and mafia from first to fourth phases of elections. “From the first to fourth phases of the elections, Samajwadi Party's list included rioters, criminals and mafia but now their connections with terrorists can also be seen,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.