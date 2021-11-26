{"id":"2921374","source":"DNA","title":"RIC countries need to work together to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on November 26 said that Russia-India-China (RIC) countries need to work together to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the Afghan people without hindrance and politicization. Speaking at the 18th meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers on November 26 said, “As a neighbor and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about the recent developments in that country. India supports an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan. It is necessary for the RIC countries to coordinate respective approaches on the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and radicalization.”","summary":"External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on November 26 said that Russia-India-China (RIC) countries need to work together to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the Afghan people without hindrance and politicization. Speaking at the 18th meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers on November 26 said, “As a neighbor and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about the recent developments in that country. India supports an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan. It is necessary for the RIC countries to coordinate respective approaches on the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and radicalization.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-ric-countries-need-to-work-together-to-ensure-humanitarian-assistance-reaches-afghanistan-eam-jaishankar-2921374","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007180-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/261121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_43.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637930702","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921374"}