Rewarded criminal arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested an absconded wanted criminal namely Darshan Dabas. The police team received a tip-off regarding the meeting of accused Darshan Dabas at Sector-7, Dwarka. Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap in front of Gokul Park in Sector 7, Dwarka. At the instance of a secret informer, the accused was overpowered and apprehended by the raiding police party. Police also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. The accused was involved in a sensational murder and an attempt to murder case of the Najafgarh area. He had jumped parole since 2020 and committed a murder and an attempt to murder in the past 6 months. A cash reward of Rs 20,000/- was declared on his arrest by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The investigation of the case is in progress.