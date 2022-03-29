Residents complain breathing issues as toxic fumes continue to rise from Ghazipur landfill

Massive fire that broke out at Ghazipur landfill area on March 28 continued to rage on March 29 morning. The entire area around the landfill site was engulfed in a thick blanket of smoke. Residents who live near the tall garbage dump, complained of breathing problems due to toxic fumes. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on March 28 ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to probe the incident and submit the report in the next 24 hours.