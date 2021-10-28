Researchers show how air pollution reduces sperm count

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers have shown how air pollution reduces sperm count by causing inflammation in the brain. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Environmental Health Perspectives'. Scientists already know that the brain has a direct line to the reproductive organs affecting fertility and sperm count under stressful conditions. For example, emotional stress can lead to skipped menstrual periods in women. However, this latest study connects the dots on how breathing polluted air can lower fertility.