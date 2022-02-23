Researchers discover new medicines for treating heart patients

A recent research by the University of Cincinnati has discovered a unique class of medications that acted as blood thinners by inhibiting an enzyme in the genes of the tick saliva. The study was published in 'Nature Communications'. The research focused on novel direct thrombin inhibitors (DTI) from tick salivary transcriptomes or messenger RNA molecules expressed by an organism. The result is the development of the new anticoagulant medications that can be used to treat patients with a variety of coronary issues, including heart attacks.