Research shows service dogs improve lives of veterans suffering from PTSD

The effect of service dogs on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in veterans, who may develop PTSD following stressful or traumatic events, was recently investigated by researcher Emmy van Houtert at Utrecht University. She also looked at the effect of the service work on the dogs. Service dogs appear to change the lives of people with PTSD for the better. The dogs themselves do not seem to experience any stress from their work. PTSD is the result of one or more very stressful or traumatic events. Common symptoms are nightmares, anxiety and dejection. PTSD can affect a person's life and that of their loved ones very negatively. Veterans, police and other uniformed professionals can develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the course of their work.