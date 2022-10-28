Research Plant processes could be important in predicting drought development

Plants play an important role in shaping Earth's weather and climate because they act as physical links between the ground and the sky. Stanford University researchers have revealed how plants may improve model predictions of some devastating global disasters. Researchers calculated changes in evapotranspiration during droughts that occurred globally from 2003 to 2020 by analysing satellite data of both precipitation and belowground moisture. Droughts with rapid onset and intensification can have a devastating impact on vulnerable communities and food production. To improve models, the researchers say they need to include a hidden element in the evapotranspiration process: how plants change the structure and pathways in the soil surrounding their roots. Plants respond to droughts in the same way that people do, with varying diets, exercise habits, and sleep hours based on available resources. Stomata, or tiny pores in leaves that release water, can close, but not all plants do so equally or at the same rate.