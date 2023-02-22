Research finds cohesion and connection drop among ageing population

According to a new study of one of humanity's closest relatives, social cohesion and connection decline in an ageing population. For decades, researchers have been observing the rhesus macaques on Cayo Santiago (known as 'Monkey Island') in Puerto Rico. Recent research showed that female macaques “actively reduce” the size of their social networks and prioritise existing connections as they age - something also seen in humans. The paper, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, is entitled: 'Ageing in a collective: the impact of ageing individuals on social network structure'. The new study, by an international team led by the University of Exeter, examines how this affects the overall cohesion and connection of the groups older monkeys live in.