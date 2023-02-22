Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Research finds cohesion and connection drop among ageing population

According to a new study of one of humanity's closest relatives, social cohesion and connection decline in an ageing population. For decades, researchers have been observing the rhesus macaques on Cayo Santiago (known as 'Monkey Island') in Puerto Rico. Recent research showed that female macaques “actively reduce” the size of their social networks and prioritise existing connections as they age - something also seen in humans. The paper, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, is entitled: 'Ageing in a collective: the impact of ageing individuals on social network structure'. The new study, by an international team led by the University of Exeter, examines how this affects the overall cohesion and connection of the groups older monkeys live in.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.