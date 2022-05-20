Rescue operation underway at tunnel collapse site on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Ramban

The rescue operation at the tunnel collapse site on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Ramban, is underway on May 20. The tunnel collapsed at night on May 19. While speaking to ANI, Ramban District Development Commissioner Mussarat Islam said, “A body recovered while 9 are still trapped under the debris at the Jammu tunnel collapse site. 3 injured were evacuated yesterday. NDRF, SDRF, QRT, and Army deployed at site for search and rescue operation.”