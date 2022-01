Republic Day rehearsals: ITBP Jawans perform daredevil stunts at Rajpath

'Janbaaz'-motorcyclists of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are practicing at the Rajpath, Delhi for the Republic Day Parade-2022. ITBP Jawans showcased their skills in style. Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 in India, to commemorate the day, when the Constitution of India came into effect.