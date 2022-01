Republic Day Parade: Cockpit view of ‘Varuna’ formation during fly-past

For the first time, the Ministry of Defence shared magnificent footages of the fly-past recorded from the cockpits of the jets on the 73rd Republic Day. The Ministry shared the cockpit view of ‘Varuna’ formation comprising of 1 P8i ac with 2 MiG-29K ac in echelon flying in Vic formation at 360 AOL behind Trishul formation.