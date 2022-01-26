Republic Day BSF’s camel-mounted band marches during parade

The Camel-mounted band under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee of the Border Security Force marched at the 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath. These ‘Ships of the Desert’ are the only dependable companions of the border men in the Thar deserts of Rajasthan and inhospitable terrain of Rann of Kutch.